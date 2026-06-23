Former WWE Stars Celebrate Arrival Of Second Child

Former WWE stars Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis are celebrating a major addition to their family after welcoming their second child together just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

Dashwood, known to WWE fans as Emma, enjoyed two separate runs with the company after signing in 2011 and making history as WWE's first Australian female wrestler. Her most recent stint with the promotion ended in 2023.

Rallis also had two WWE runs, first competing as Riddick Moss before later finding success on the main roster as Madcap Moss. During their time in WWE, Dashwood and Rallis began a relationship that eventually led to an engagement in March 2024 following their departures from the company.

The couple recently shared the exciting news that they have welcomed their daughter, Olivia Joy Rallis, into the world. According to People, Olivia was born on June 19 at 9:10 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long.

The timing made this year's Father’s Day particularly meaningful for Rallis, who is now a proud father of two.

"As I sit here on Father’s Day, I just feel so grateful for my perfect little family. I’m the luckiest guy in the world," Rallis said.

Olivia joins big brother Leo, who is just 15 months old. With two children under the age of two, the family is embracing a busy new chapter together. Fortunately, Dashwood revealed that their newest arrival has already been making life a little easier.

"We are all doing well. Olivia has even let us sleep a bit, something Leo didn’t do much early on," she said.

Dashwood also reflected on how different the experience felt compared to the birth of her first child.

"With my first baby, my boy Leo, it was an incredible experience, but after birthing him, I was definitely in shock. Having already gone through an unmedicated birth once before, this time with Olivia, I felt pure happiness. I just soaked it all in," she explained.

For Rallis, meeting his daughter for the first time brought an overwhelming wave of emotion.

"When she was first born, I felt a rush of emotion come on and couldn’t help but shed a few tears. She’s perfect. When I first got to hold her, my heart melted all over again. I also couldn’t believe how tiny she was! It was so precious, I’ll never forget it," he said.

The couple first announced they were expecting another child in December 2025 through a social media post featuring Leo holding an ultrasound image. At the time, Dashwood jokingly acknowledged the challenge of raising two children so close in age. Now, with Olivia safely home, the family of four is settling into life with its newest member.