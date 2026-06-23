MVP Reveals Vince McMahon’s Blunt Response To WWE Gear Complaint

MVP has looked back on one of the more memorable moments from the start of his WWE career, revealing that Vince McMahon dismissed his concerns about ring gear he absolutely hated before his debut.

Over the years, MVP became known for his confidence, charisma, and distinctive in-ring presentation. However, the attire WWE initially created for him was far from what he had envisioned.

Speaking on Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze, the former United States Champion recalled being shocked when he first saw the gear prepared for his WWE debut.

MVP Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Debut Gear Complaint

According to MVP, he expected to wear gear that projected the image of a serious, elite athlete, similar to modern compression-style performance wear. Instead, he was handed a bright blue rhinestone-covered bodysuit that immediately left him frustrated.

The outfit quickly became a target for jokes. During MVP's WWE in-ring debut at No Mercy 2006, JBL famously compared him to a "Bud Light can" on commentary. JBL and Michael Cole continued to poke fun at the flashy attire throughout the match, while fans in attendance even broke into chants comparing him to a Power Ranger.

Before stepping into the ring, MVP approached Vince McMahon in hopes of convincing him that the gear was a mistake.

"I went to Vince and said, 'Vince, this is not what we talked about,'" MVP recalled.

He explained that he wanted to come across as a legitimate athlete, adding, "I don't feel like a high-performance athlete."

McMahon, however, remained unconvinced and believed the gear suited MVP's arrogant, highly paid athlete persona.

According to MVP, McMahon simply replied:

"Your ego can get this over."

While the outfit generated plenty of ridicule, it also became a memorable part of MVP's early WWE character. McMahon's confidence in the gimmick ultimately proved enough for the company to stick with it, at least for a while.

Fortunately for MVP, the controversial gear did not last forever. While WWE was preparing for an Inferno Match involving Kane, MVP seized the opportunity to get rid of the outfit once and for all. He handed it over to production for a fire stunt and told them to "burn that sh*t."

The suit was destroyed, paving the way for the custom ring gear designs that would later become one of the defining elements of MVP's WWE presentation.