Paige Receives Guinness World Record For Historic WWE Achievement

Paige has added another remarkable accomplishment to her list of achievements, as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has revealed she is now officially a Guinness World Record holder.

The honor recognizes a milestone that dates back to one of the most memorable moments of her career, a victory that helped cement her place in WWE history and continues to stand more than a decade later.

Paige shared the news with fans through her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of her certificate and jokingly writing, "No big deal, just in Guinness book of World Record." While the message was lighthearted, the recognition highlights a record that has remained untouched for years.

The Guinness World Record acknowledges Paige as the youngest WWE Divas Champion of all time. She achieved the feat on April 7, 2014, when she shocked the WWE Universe by defeating AJ Lee for the Divas Championship on the Raw following WrestleMania.

At the time of her championship victory, Paige was only 21 years and 33 days old. The title win instantly elevated her status within WWE and marked the beginning of a successful run on the main roster. Her first reign lasted 84 days, and she would later go on to capture the Divas Championship for a second time while also holding the NXT Women’s Championship during her career.

The recognition comes during another successful chapter for Paige. She currently reigns as one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Brie Bella. The duo recently defended their titles successfully against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley on Monday Night Raw, continuing their momentum atop the women's tag team division.

For many fans, the award serves as a reminder of just how significant Paige's debut was. Her arrival ushered in a new era for WWE's women's division, and her record-setting championship victory remains one of the most memorable moments in modern WWE history.

Paige was not the only WWE star to celebrate a Guinness World Record this week. Natalya also announced that she had received official recognition for recording the most submission victories by any WWE Superstar, male or female.

Natalya marked the occasion by referencing her recent Sharpshooter victory over Jaida Parker on NXT, humorously noting that the famous hold has defeated some of the greatest names in wrestling, as well as Parker. While Natalya's recognition celebrates years of sustained excellence inside the ring, Paige's award shines a spotlight on a historic achievement that has stood strong for more than 12 years.