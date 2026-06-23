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Sami Zayn Issues Public Apology After SmackDown Championship Controversy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Sami Zayn Issues Public Apology After SmackDown Championship Controversy

Sami Zayn has spoken out following the controversial ending to last week's Undisputed WWE Championship match on SmackDown, offering an apology after his role as special guest referee threw the title scene into disarray.

The match saw Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther in a highly anticipated rematch. However, what was expected to be a straightforward championship contest quickly unraveled as tensions escalated throughout the bout.

Issues between Zayn and Gunther surfaced repeatedly during the match before matters reached a breaking point near the finish. With Gunther attempting to use the ropes for leverage, Zayn knocked his hand away and immediately counted the pinfall, awarding Rhodes the victory in a decision that sparked instant controversy.

The drama only intensified when the match was restarted. Moments later, Zayn attacked both Rhodes and Gunther, creating further confusion and forcing SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to intervene. As a result, Aldis announced that Rhodes will now defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against both Gunther and Zayn at Night of Champions.

Following the fallout, Zayn addressed the situation on social media and acknowledged that his actions had crossed a line.

"I'd like to apologize. I did my best to fairly call the WWE Championship match between my friend, Goldenboy Cody Rhodes & Gunther," Zayn wrote.

He went on to admit that the closing moments of the match were not representative of the standards he holds himself to.

"What transpired in the end was not reflective of who I am. I know my Ride or Die fans will have my back regardless, but I promise to do better."

Despite the apology, questions remain about Zayn's motives heading into Night of Champions. Both Rhodes and Gunther have reason to be skeptical after the events that unfolded on SmackDown, and the tension between all three competitors continues to grow.

With the Undisputed WWE Championship now set to be contested in a Triple Threat Match, Night of Champions will provide an opportunity for Rhodes, Gunther, and Zayn to finally settle the score in one of WWE's most heated rivalries.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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