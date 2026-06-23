Natalya Awarded Guinness World Record For Historic WWE Achievement

WWE veteran Natalya has added yet another accomplishment to her lengthy list of career achievements. The former Women's Champion has now been officially recognized by Guinness World Records for recording the highest number of submission victories in WWE history.

The honor further cements Natalya's legacy as one of the most accomplished female competitors to ever step into a WWE ring. Throughout nearly 20 years with the company, she has become known for her technical wrestling ability and her devastating Sharpshooter submission hold, which has forced countless opponents to tap out.

Natalya Celebrates Guinness World Record Following NXT Win

In a video released online, a Guinness World Records representative presented Natalya with her official certificate. During the ceremony, she pointed to her recent victory over Jaida Parker on WWE NXT as the latest submission win that helped extend her historic record.

Natalya also used the opportunity to continue her ongoing rivalry with Parker, taking a playful jab at her NXT rival.

"The last submission win I had actually was against Jaida Parker at NXT. And I remember her face so vividly when I put the Sharpshooter on her. She was crying her eyes out. I hope to keep racking up these wins while Jaida keeps racking up her losses. And Jaida, if you're lucky, maybe I'll let you hold one," Natalya said.

The comments are the latest chapter in the growing feud between the two stars, which has become a recurring storyline on NXT television.

Natalya later took to social media to celebrate the achievement while once again targeting Parker.

"The Sharpshooter has beaten the best of the best…and also @Jaida_Parkerwwe. I can still remember their faces when I rewatch how I won this award…fighting, struggling, losing. And Jaida crying. I guess I'll just keep racking up these awards while Miss Parker keeps racking up losses. Someday, Jaida… if you impress me, I might even let you hold one of them. @WWENXT," she wrote.

This latest accolade adds to an already remarkable collection of records for Natalya. In addition to holding the record for the most submission victories in WWE history, she also owns several other WWE-related Guinness World Records, including the most Premium Live Event appearances by a female Superstar, the most WWE matches by a woman, the most victories by a female Superstar, and the highest number of matches on both Raw and SmackDown.