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Sol Ruca Makes X Account Private Following Liv Morgan Injury Scare

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Sol Ruca Makes X Account Private Following Liv Morgan Injury Scare

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca has seemingly stepped away from public interaction on X after receiving criticism from fans following a frightening moment involving Liv Morgan during a recent WWE live event in England.

The incident took place at WWE’s Birmingham live show, where Morgan defended the Women’s World Championship in a Fatal Four Way Match against Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, and Ruca.

During the contest, Ruca attempted one of her trademark high risk attacks, launching herself from the ring post with a springboard crossbody aimed at Morgan. However, the timing appeared to be off between the two competitors. As a result, the move did not connect as intended, with Ruca landing awkwardly as Morgan tried to position herself for the spot.

The sequence immediately raised concerns among fans in attendance and those who later watched clips online. Morgan was seen clutching her right leg and knee area after the impact and remained on the canvas following a near fall, leading many to fear she had suffered a serious injury.

Fortunately, Morgan was able to continue the match and ultimately retained her championship. Despite that, footage of the spot quickly spread across social media, sparking debate among wrestling fans over who was responsible for the mishap.

As discussion intensified online, some fans came to Ruca’s defense, noting that mistakes and miscommunications can happen during live wrestling matches. Others, however, were more critical and blamed the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion for the awkward landing.

Not long after the backlash gained momentum, fans noticed changes to Ruca’s X account. Her profile was switched to private, while her profile image was replaced with a plain black picture. Many interpreted the move as an attempt to avoid the wave of negative comments surrounding the incident.

The situation has reignited conversations about fan reactions to in ring errors, with numerous supporters arguing that performers should not be subjected to personal attacks over accidents that occur during matches.

This is not the first time Ruca has found herself under scrutiny following a mistake in the ring. Earlier this year, she faced criticism after an unsuccessful Sol Snatcher attempt involving Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. Speaking about that experience, Ruca revealed that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H advised her that staying away from social media can often be the best approach when controversy begins to build.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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