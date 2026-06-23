OVW CEO Says TNA Partnership Talks Are Nearing Completion

Ohio Valley Wrestling and TNA Wrestling appear to be on the verge of reuniting in an official capacity, as OVW CEO Rob Edwards has revealed that negotiations between the two organizations are nearing completion.

Although the exact details of the proposed agreement remain under wraps, Edwards indicated that talent development is expected to play an important role in the partnership. However, he also suggested the arrangement could grow into something much larger than a traditional developmental system.

During an interview with Cultaholic, Edwards explained that both sides are currently finalizing the remaining aspects of the deal and exploring a variety of opportunities that could benefit each company.

Discussing the potential relationship, Edwards emphasized the value of giving wrestlers consistent television exposure and additional avenues for growth both inside and outside the ring.

"We’re still ironing out the logistics of everything. There’s the developmental aspect of it. We have the opportunity to give talent TV time, regular programming, there’s an opportunity to develop in and outside the ring," Edwards said.

Beyond talent development, Edwards pointed to OVW's extensive media library, which now exceeds 1,400 episodes, as another major asset in the discussions. He noted that both promotions are examining ways to collaborate on content monetization, commercial ventures, resource sharing, and operational efficiencies.

"There’s a lot of potential rather than just OVW being a developmental territory," he explained. "We see it as mutually beneficial for both sides."

The two promotions share a lengthy history, with OVW previously serving as TNA's developmental territory between 2011 and 2014. A renewed partnership would mark the latest chapter in that relationship and could open new doors for talent looking to advance through the ranks.

Edwards believes the changing nature of the professional wrestling industry makes this type of collaboration increasingly valuable.

"The dynamic of the wrestling scene is changing," Edwards said. "There’s still elements that we’re working through, hoping to conclude over the next few weeks."

A recent report from PWInsider suggested OVW may once again become a developmental pipeline for TNA. While Edwards did not directly confirm that structure, he made it clear he sees strong advantages for both organizations moving forward.

Should an agreement be finalized, it could create a fresh path for emerging wrestlers while strengthening the connection between two promotions that have worked closely together in the past.