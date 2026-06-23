AJ Styles Compares Rising NXT Star Kendal Grey To Chad Gable

AJ Styles has high praise for one of WWE NXT’s fastest-rising talents, drawing comparisons between Kendal Grey and one of the most respected technical wrestlers in the industry today.

Chad Gable has long been regarded as one of WWE’s elite in-ring performers, earning recognition for his technical wrestling ability and athleticism. His popularity has only continued to grow in recent months through his El Grande Americano persona, which helped elevate his standing with fans before eventually leading to his return to the WWE main roster.

During a recent appearance on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles discussed Grey’s impressive skill set and wrestling pedigree. The former WWE Champion noted that her movement and athletic instincts immediately reminded him of Gable.

“I was thinking about how good she was and how to describe her. She’s the Chad Gable of women. She has that kind of… because she was a wrestler. That was her background. It was a wrestler.”

Styles continued by explaining that Grey displays many of the same traits that have made Gable such a standout performer throughout his career.

“Dude, the way she moves, I was like, that’s Chad Gable stuff. The only reason why I’m not comparing her and Chad to Kurt Angle because Chad Gable or Kurt Angle, it’s the same. I’ve wrestled both of them. I can tell you. It’s exactly the same. They have scary motors on them that they don’t get tired. The way that they move it’s just so fluid. I think Kendal has that same kind of movement to her.”

Grey has steadily built momentum in NXT and has emerged as one of the brand’s most promising young stars. Her performances have earned praise from both fans and veterans alike, and she now heads into one of the biggest matches of her career.

This weekend, Grey will have the chance to further cement her status as she challenges Lola Vice at NXT The Great American Bash in what could be a major breakthrough moment for the rising star.