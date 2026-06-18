TNA Workforce Reduction Leads To High Profile Departures

TNA Wrestling has officially confirmed t

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hat both Tommy Dreamer and Tessa Blanchard are no longer with the company.

The announcement came on Wednesday as part of a broader restructuring effort. In a statement, TNA explained that the departures were included in a workforce reduction initiative aimed at improving operational efficiency while strengthening the promotion's long term business strategy and profitability.

According to the company, Dreamer and TNA mutually agreed to end their working relationship. Dreamer had been serving in both the Creative and Talent Relations departments. The promotion also confirmed that Blanchard has been released from her contract.

TNA's statement read:

"We wish Tessa, Tommy and others the best in their future endeavors."

Dreamer later addressed the situation on Busted Open Radio, revealing that he and TNA President Carlos Silva reached the decision together. News of Blanchard's exit had surfaced a day earlier through industry reports.

The departures continue a notable period of roster and staff changes within TNA. Earlier this month, former Impact World Champion Steve Maclin received his release from the company. Dani Luna and Myla Grace also exited TNA earlier this year after being released from their contracts.

Additional uncertainty surrounds the future of current TNA World Champion Mike Santana. Recent reports have indicated that WWE is monitoring Santana's status ahead of his contract expiration, which is expected next month.