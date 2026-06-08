Report Reveals Why WWE Moved Money In The Bank To October

The decision to move the date of WWE Money in the Bank for a second time reportedly stemmed from a scheduling issue involving one of its broadcast partners.

According to Fightful Select, the change had been under discussion internally for around a month before being finalized, with key personnel within WWE informed ahead of time that the event would be shifted.

Money in the Bank was originally scheduled for August 29 before being moved to September 6. WWE has now settled on October 10, 2026, for the Premium Live Event, which will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. General ticket sales are set to begin on July 10.

The annual event remains one of WWE’s most significant shows, as the winners of the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches secure a contract that guarantees a championship match at any point within the following year. Over the years, the briefcase has played a major role in elevating numerous WWE stars to the top of the card.

Before then, WWE's focus remains on Night of Champions, which takes place on June 27 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are currently underway across Raw and SmackDown, with competitors battling for championship opportunities at SummerSlam this August. On the men's side, Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio have already advanced to the semifinal stage, while IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez have secured their places in the women's bracket.

The eventual tournament winners will earn title matches at SummerSlam, adding even greater stakes to WWE’s summer schedule as the road to Money in the Bank continues to take shape.