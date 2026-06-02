Maxxine Dupri’s Growing Connection To Austin Theory Creates Tension On WWE Raw



WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for a significant shift in Maxxine Dupri’s character following the June 1 edition of RAW. After several weeks of subtle interactions with Austin Theory in the background, Dupri finally addressed the situation directly, adding another layer to the developing storyline.

Recent episodes have featured brief moments between Dupri and Theory, hinting at a possible alliance with The Vision. What initially seemed like minor backstage encounters has gradually become more prominent, and this week's RAW pushed the story forward while also creating friction within Alpha Academy.

During a backstage segment, Dupri approached RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to express her disappointment over being left out of the upcoming Queen of the Ring tournament.

After seeing the tournament bracket, she was frustrated to discover her name was nowhere to be found. Pearce attempted to ease her concerns, explaining that the field was stacked with talent and that difficult decisions had been made when selecting participants.

He praised Dupri's progress and assured her that if a spot became available, she would be among the first considered.

Despite Pearce's encouragement, Dupri was clearly unsatisfied. She viewed the omission as yet another instance of being overlooked despite her efforts. Although she thanked Pearce before walking away, her frustration remained evident.

Moments later, Otis approached to check on her.

As he asked if everything was alright, Dupri quickly dismissed any concerns and insisted she was fine.

Otis then revealed that both he and Akira Tozawa had noticed her spending time with Austin Theory backstage. He warned her that Theory could not be trusted and expressed concern about where things might be heading.

“Babe, you never looked at our eyes. We always have your back. But AT and I noticed you’re hanging out with Austin Theory lately, and babe, he’s bad news,” Otis said.

The comment only seemed to irritate Dupri further. She pushed back, insisting she understood exactly what she was doing and asking her Alpha Academy teammates to trust her judgment.

“Otis, I know what I’m doing. You guys might not understand it, but can you please just trust me on this. Okay,” Dupri said.

The exchange ended with Otis and Tozawa sharing concerned looks, making it clear they were far from convinced. With Dupri becoming increasingly defensive and her connection to Theory continuing to grow, WWE appears to be planting the seeds for a possible split from Alpha Academy and a new direction for her character.