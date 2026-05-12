Cuatrero Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison In Stephanie Vaquer Case

Former AAA and CMLL talent Cuatrero has officially been sentenced to prison following his attempted femicide case involving current WWE star Stephanie Vaquer.

According to reports, Cuatrero, whose real name is Rogelio Reyes, received a sentence of 12 years and eight months behind bars after being found guilty earlier this month. Since he has already spent two years incarcerated during the legal process, he now has approximately 10 years and eight months remaining on the sentence.

Reports from El Planchitas noted that the former luchador could potentially see his prison time reduced if he qualifies for sentence reductions tied to good behavior, which may lower the remaining time significantly. However, the report also stated that Vaquer’s legal team is expected to push for a harsher punishment through an appeal.

The case stems from a domestic violence incident that reportedly took place in March 2023 while Vaquer was competing in Mexico and dating Cuatrero at the time. Vaquer alleged that an argument escalated physically, claiming Cuatrero grabbed her by the neck and slammed her against a wall, causing an object to fall and strike her.

Earlier this year on International Women’s Day, Vaquer publicly addressed the situation again and promised to continue pursuing justice and truth regarding the case. Reports surrounding the incident previously claimed that some figures within the wrestling industry attempted to discourage her from contacting authorities after the alleged assault. Among those mentioned was AAA wrestler La Hiedra, who was reportedly involved with Cuatrero’s brother during that period.

Cuatrero, the son of legendary luchador Cien Caras, had been released from jail in 2025 while awaiting the final ruling in the case. Following his release, he resumed wrestling on the independent scene earlier this year before today’s sentencing.