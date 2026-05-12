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WWE NXT Set For Naraku Debut And Multiple Tag Team Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2026
WWE NXT Set For Naraku Debut And Multiple Tag Team Matches

WWE NXT returns live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, and several matches have already been announced for the broadcast. The show will feature the debut of former NJPW star EVIL, who will now compete under the name Naraku.

Kendal Grey is set to go one on one with Kelani Jordan, while Noam Dar faces Jackson Drake in singles competition. The women’s tag division will also be in action as Zaria teams with Nikkita Lyons to battle Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain.

Elsewhere on the card, Birthright members Lexis King, Stacks, and Uriah Connors will collide with the trio of EK Prosper, Sean Legacy, and Tate Wilder in six man tag team action.

Confirmed matches and segments for tonight’s WWE NXT include:

• Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake

• Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan

• Naraku (formerly EVIL) makes his WWE NXT debut

• Zaria and Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain

• Birthright (Lexis King, Stacks, and Uriah Connors) vs. EK Prosper, Sean Legacy, and Tate Wilder


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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