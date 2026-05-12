WWE Raw Set For Women’s Tag Team Title Match Next Week

Next week’s edition of WWE Raw is set to feature a Women’s Tag Team Championship clash, along with another open challenge from Oba Femi.

The May 18 episode in Greensboro, North Carolina will see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella defend their titles against Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

The match was made after tensions boiled over during Monday’s Raw. Perez mocked the champions by saying she used to watch them “when they were young and relevant,” before bringing up a childhood meeting with Brie Bella. Perez claimed Brie once told her she could continue the Bella legacy, but added that the standard had clearly been set too low.

Things escalated further when Perez suggested the champions should surrender the titles before “another one of Paige’s scandals” surfaced. Paige and Brie responded by attacking their challengers, but Liv Morgan quickly appeared to help Rodriguez and Perez gain the upper hand.

Elsewhere on the show, Oba Femi’s open challenge took another turn. Adam Pearce interrupted Femi to announce that the challenge had been canceled because nobody backstage wanted to step into the ring with him after his dominant WrestleMania 42 victory over Brock Lesnar.

Femi was not willing to accept that answer. Furious over the situation, he stormed backstage searching for opponents and crossed paths with Angel and Berto, who had earlier approached Pearce asking for an opportunity. Femi dragged both men to the ring and dismantled them in an impromptu handicap match.

The current lineup for next week’s WWE Raw includes:

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Paige & Brie Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

• Oba Femi Open Challenge