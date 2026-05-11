Roman Reigns Officially Added Back To WWE Raw Schedule For June

Roman Reigns is officially set to appear on WWE programming throughout June, with the company confirming three upcoming episodes of Raw featuring the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. WWE announced that Reigns will be part of the following shows:

• June 1 in Turin, Italy

• June 15 in Baltimore, Maryland

• June 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey

The updated schedule clears up recent speculation surrounding Reigns after he was briefly removed from WWE’s June event listings last week. The change was later said to be the result of a clerical mistake and not connected to any backstage issue involving Reigns and the company. WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select also reported there has been no concern within WWE or TKO regarding Reigns’ future, with officials viewing his status as secure.

Alongside the newly confirmed June appearances, Reigns is also advertised for multiple Raw episodes in May, including stops in Knoxville on May 11, Greensboro on May 18, and Columbus on May 25. He is additionally scheduled for the Clash in Italy premium live event on May 31 in Turin.

Tickets for the June Raw events are currently available through WWE’s official website.

Reigns heads into the summer still holding the World Heavyweight Championship after retaining the title against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash in Tampa. His championship run began earlier this year when he defeated CM Punk at WrestleMania 42.