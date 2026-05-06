Malakai Black Reportedly In Talks For AEW Return After WWE Exit

Malakai Black could be edging closer to another chapter with AEW following his recent WWE departure, with fresh discussions reportedly underway behind the scenes.

Black was among the names released by WWE on April 24, 2026, just a year after making his return to the company in April 2025. Prior to that run, he had spent several years in AEW between 2021 and 2025, where he became a prominent figure on television.

According to a new report, talks have already started about a possible comeback. Michael Reichlin noted that “a source with direct knowledge of the discussions” claims AEW and Black are currently in communication about a return, suggesting momentum could be building toward a reunion.

The situation has also drawn attention following recent remarks from veteran voices within AEW.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross addressed speculation about Black’s standing with the company and whether bridges had been burned during his previous stint.

“No, I do not (believe Black has burned his bridge with AEW). But I think that his chances are running out,” Ross said.

He continued by pointing to concerns that may exist behind the scenes.

“Trust is a big thing. Reliability. Are you reliable? There is I’m sure a small faction of some in the wrestling business that believe he’s missing something. I don’t disagree with that. But he’s not missing his attire, his look, his work ethic. So whatever his downfalls are, they seem to be stimulated from things outside the bell-to-bell. But I like the guy. I’d hire him in a heartbeat.”

Tony Schiavone also shared his reaction on What Happened When, admitting he was caught off guard by WWE’s decision and has not yet spoken with Black since his release.

“I was surprised, really, that they [WWE] released Malakai [Black] because he and I are friends. I haven’t really had a chance to talk to him since that time,” Schiavone said.

Further insight came from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where he detailed mixed feelings within AEW during Black’s previous run.

“Black is an interesting case because he was a star in AEW, and was booked far better than in WWE. But he wanted to leave and there were people who were not happy with him as he didn’t lose often and once Paul Levesque was in power after Vince McMahon was gone, he tried to get out of his deal at the time.

Eventually he left. It’s basically a guy who would get over with the fans, but others note that AEW’s morale situation is the best it’s been in years and a guy who it was very clear was waiting to leave the last time may not be what they want, given his heart is clearly somewhere else.”

Meltzer added that AEW has previously navigated a similar scenario with Andrade El Idolo, who ultimately returned to the company despite past tensions. That precedent could play a role in how decision makers approach Black’s situation this time around, especially as both sides weigh whether a fresh start is worth the risk.