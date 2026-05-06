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AEW Denial Leaves Aleister Black Talks In Question

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
AEW Denial Leaves Aleister Black Talks In Question

Aleister Black’s next move in wrestling has quickly turned into one of the most uncertain situations in the industry, as conflicting reports continue to surface about a possible return to AEW.

After WWE carried out its latest wave of post WrestleMania releases, Black instantly became one of the standout names available, drawing significant attention across the wrestling world. Early chatter from WrestleVotes Radio indicated that AEW were not expecting him back in the near future, despite his previous role as the leader of the House of Black.

However, a new report shifted that narrative. On May 6, 2026, SEScoops stated that Black was actually engaged in talks with AEW, suggesting there was more happening behind closed doors than initially believed.

"According to a source with direct knowledge of the discussions, those conversations are happening regardless of the public framing. Terms have not been finalized, and no agreement is in place."

That update did not go unchallenged for long. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has since reported that AEW have firmly denied those claims when approached for comment.

“AEW has denied to Fightful that they are currently in negotiations with Malakai Black.”

With both sides presenting completely different accounts, the situation remains up in the air. SEScoops maintains that discussions have taken place, even if nothing has been signed, while Fightful’s update suggests there are no talks happening at all.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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