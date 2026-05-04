No Cut Contracts Are Almost Nonexistent In WWE

Fresh details have emerged regarding how rare true no cut agreements are within WWE, even at the highest level.
During a recent discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that fully guaranteed deals offering complete job security are almost unheard of in the company, despite what talent may be told behind closed doors.
“I believe that there may be one or two guys with no cut contracts in WWE, but it’s very, very few. And I know top guys who tried to get no cut contracts, and they were told no, as they’re told, ‘But we’re never gonna cut you.’ But they still wouldn’t put it in writing,” Meltzer said.
The latest wave of releases following WrestleMania 42 has only reinforced that point. On April 24, a total of 25 performers were let go, highlighting how even established names are not immune to roster changes, regardless of their position or any verbal reassurances they may have received.
A further shakeup came in early May, including notable exits tied to The New Day and beyond.
The New Day And Notable Departures
April 24, 2026 Roster Cuts
NXT And Developmental Releases
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