No Cut Contracts Are Almost Nonexistent In WWE

Fresh details have emerged regarding how rare true no cut agreements are within WWE, even at the highest level.

During a recent discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that fully guaranteed deals offering complete job security are almost unheard of in the company, despite what talent may be told behind closed doors.

“I believe that there may be one or two guys with no cut contracts in WWE, but it’s very, very few. And I know top guys who tried to get no cut contracts, and they were told no, as they’re told, ‘But we’re never gonna cut you.’ But they still wouldn’t put it in writing,” Meltzer said.

The latest wave of releases following WrestleMania 42 has only reinforced that point. On April 24, a total of 25 performers were let go, highlighting how even established names are not immune to roster changes, regardless of their position or any verbal reassurances they may have received.

A further shakeup came in early May, including notable exits tied to The New Day and beyond.

The New Day And Notable Departures

Kofi Kingston left following a mutual decision, ending a run that spanned close to two decades

left following a mutual decision, ending a run that spanned close to two decades Xavier Woods also exited under similar circumstances

also exited under similar circumstances Tonga Loa

JC Mateo

April 24, 2026 Roster Cuts

Aleister Black

Zelina Vega

Kairi Sane

Bo Dallas performing as Uncle Howdy

performing as Uncle Howdy Erick Rowan

Nikki Cross

Dexter Lumis

Joe Gacy

The Wyatt Sicks faction were all included among those released

Motor City Machine Guns featuring Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

and Santos Escobar

Zoey Stark

Alba Fyre

Apollo Crews

NXT And Developmental Releases