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No Cut Contracts Are Almost Nonexistent In WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2026
No Cut Contracts Are Almost Nonexistent In WWE

Fresh details have emerged regarding how rare true no cut agreements are within WWE, even at the highest level.

During a recent discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that fully guaranteed deals offering complete job security are almost unheard of in the company, despite what talent may be told behind closed doors.

“I believe that there may be one or two guys with no cut contracts in WWE, but it’s very, very few. And I know top guys who tried to get no cut contracts, and they were told no, as they’re told, ‘But we’re never gonna cut you.’ But they still wouldn’t put it in writing,” Meltzer said.

The latest wave of releases following WrestleMania 42 has only reinforced that point. On April 24, a total of 25 performers were let go, highlighting how even established names are not immune to roster changes, regardless of their position or any verbal reassurances they may have received.

A further shakeup came in early May, including notable exits tied to The New Day and beyond.

The New Day And Notable Departures

  • Kofi Kingston left following a mutual decision, ending a run that spanned close to two decades
  • Xavier Woods also exited under similar circumstances
  • Tonga Loa
  • JC Mateo

April 24, 2026 Roster Cuts

  • Aleister Black
  • Zelina Vega
  • Kairi Sane
  • Bo Dallas performing as Uncle Howdy
  • Erick Rowan
  • Nikki Cross
  • Dexter Lumis
  • Joe Gacy
  • The Wyatt Sicks faction were all included among those released
  • Motor City Machine Guns featuring Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin
  • Santos Escobar
  • Zoey Stark
  • Alba Fyre
  • Apollo Crews

NXT And Developmental Releases

  • Andre Chase
  • Dante Chen
  • Tyra Mae Steele
  • Chris Island
  • Tyriek Igwe
  • Trill London
  • Sirena Linton
  • Luca Crusifino
  • Malik Blade
  • Tyson Dupont


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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