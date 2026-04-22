Cody Rhodes Shares Positive Injury Update After WrestleMania 42 Scare

Cody Rhodes has shared a positive update following the eye injury he suffered at WrestleMania 42, and considering how serious the situation initially appeared, the outcome could not have gone much better.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rhodes revealed that doctors reassured him he will not lose his eye after the damage sustained during his Undisputed WWE Championship clash with Randy Orton on night one of WrestleMania 42.

“‘You won’t lose the eye’ has to be the most positive yet absurd thing I’ve ever heard in a doctor’s office,” Rhodes wrote.

Further details from Dave Meltzer noted that Rhodes was placed on concussion protocol as a precaution following the bout, with medical evaluations ongoing at the time. Importantly, there was no orbital bone fracture, avoiding what could have been a far more severe injury and a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Rhodes was still able to appear on the Raw after WrestleMania in Las Vegas, sporting a heavily bruised eye but remaining active on television. During the show, he crossed paths with CM Punk, who was surprisingly upbeat despite losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns just one night earlier.

Their exchange quickly grabbed attention. Punk glanced at Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship and remarked, “You never know when a championship opportunity is just gonna fall out of the sky” before walking off. Rhodes fired back with a simple but confident response: “Just say when.”

The moment appears to lay the groundwork for a potential feud, with Punk seemingly shifting his focus toward the Undisputed WWE Championship scene after his WrestleMania setback.