WWE Monday Night Raw - Raw After Mania - April 20th, 2026

WWE Raw Preview: WrestleMania Fallout Set to Shake Up Tonight’s Show

The road after WrestleMania begins tonight as WWE Raw airs live on Netflix at 8/7c, and while only one official match has been announced, the aftermath of the biggest event of the year is expected to dominate the evening.

The lone confirmed contest will see Finn Bálor go one-on-one with JD McDonagh in what could become a deeply personal showdown between former allies. With tensions within Judgment Day continuing to simmer, all eyes will be on whether this match signals a complete fracture within the group.

However, the biggest headline entering Raw is the stunning result from WrestleMania, where Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Fans are now waiting to hear from the new champion as questions swirl over what comes next for Reigns, and whether Punk will respond after falling short on the grandest stage.

The women’s division also enters a new era tonight after Rhea Ripley reclaimed championship gold by defeating Jade Cargill in one of WrestleMania’s marquee matchups. With Ripley back on top, the focus now turns to who will step up as her first challenger.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is expected to celebrate her recent success with allies Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez during what is being promoted as a victory lap. Given the trio’s growing influence, their segment could quickly turn into a statement to the rest of the locker room.

Another major topic of speculation surrounds Brock Lesnar, whose future is uncertain after his WrestleMania loss to Oba Femi. Rumors of retirement have intensified, and the WWE Universe will be watching closely for any official update regarding Lesnar’s status.

Tonight’s Raw is also set to feature appearances from several top names including Logan Paul, GUNTHER, Becky Lynch, Penta, Stephanie Vaquer, and The Usos, making it one of the most star-studded post-WrestleMania episodes in recent memory.

As always, the Raw after WrestleMania is known for surprises, shocking returns, and debuts. That has led to growing speculation that unannounced NXT call-ups could arrive tonight, potentially reshaping the WWE roster heading into the summer.

With championships changing hands, careers in question, and possible new stars waiting in the wings, tonight’s edition of Raw promises to be must-see television.

The first episode of WWE Raw following WrestleMania opened in major fashion Monday night, delivering championship momentum, returning rivalries, and a surprise roster addition as the post-WrestleMania landscape began to take shape.

WrestleMania Highlights Kick Off Raw

The broadcast began with a video package recapping the biggest moments from WrestleMania before cameras shifted live inside T-Mobile Arena, where several of the night’s major players were shown arriving to the arena.

Among those featured were The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh, and Roxanne Perez, along with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, immediately signaling their importance to the evening’s developments.

Oba Femi Opens Raw With Dominant Presence

Fresh off his WrestleMania victory over Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi made his way to the ring to open the live show.

Standing center ring as the crowd loudly chanted his name, Femi delivered a short but emphatic message, declaring:

“The Ruler has arrived!”

He then dropped the microphone and posed while his entrance music played, making it clear he intends to establish himself as a top force on Raw moving forward.

Kabuki Warriors Send Warning Before Tag Match

Before the first match of the night, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) appeared in a pre-recorded promo aimed at Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, setting the tone for a high-profile tag team showdown.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky Defeat The Kabuki Warriors

The first match of the evening saw Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat Asuka and Kairi Sane in an action-packed tag team contest.

The bout began with Sky and Sane trading counters and quick reversals before tensions escalated. Sane taunted Ripley early, while Asuka and Sane used frequent tags to isolate Ripley and wear down the powerhouse competitor.

Ripley eventually battled back, creating the opening for Sky to receive the hot tag. Sky exploded into the match with rapid offense, taking down both opponents and shifting momentum completely.

The closing sequence saw chaos break out between all four competitors. After Sky neutralized Asuka outside the ring, Ripley delivered a devastating Riptide to Sane. Sky followed immediately with her signature Over the Moonsault, securing the pinfall victory.

The win gives Ripley and Sky major momentum in the women’s division after WrestleMania.

Backstage Confrontation Leads to New Rivalry

Backstage, Adam Pearce congratulated Penta on his WrestleMania victory before the conversation was interrupted by Je’Von Evans, who argued that he should have been the true winner of their previous encounter.

Penta welcomed the challenge and suggested the two run it back in the future, while also praising Evans by saying they “stole the show.”

Moments later, another surprise emerged as Ethan Page from NXT arrived backstage and was officially introduced as Raw’s newest superstar.

Page immediately made his intentions clear, stating that he wants the Intercontinental Championship and insisting Evans should not receive another opportunity first.

Pearce quickly stepped in and announced that the dispute would be settled in the ring later tonight, setting up a major match involving two rising stars and Raw’s newest acquisition.

Raw’s New Era Already Taking Shape

With Oba Femi making a statement, Ripley and Sky scoring a major win, and Ethan Page officially joining the Raw roster, the first post-WrestleMania episode is already reshaping WWE’s future.





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