Cody Rhodes Defeats Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 Saturday, Orton Stands Tall After Post-Match Attack

Cody Rhodes remains the Undisputed WWE Champion after surviving a brutal, emotionally charged main event against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 Saturday, in a match defined by violence, history, and a controversial finish involving Pat McAfee.

The American Nightmare endured one of the toughest defenses of his reign, overcoming not only his longtime mentor but also repeated chaos surrounding the official proceedings and multiple moments of outside disruption.

McAfee Sparks Chaos Before the Bell

The match began in chaos before a single official strike was thrown. Special guest Pat McAfee blindsided Cody Rhodes with a microphone shot to the head, allowing Randy Orton to immediately capitalize on the opening. However, Rhodes quickly recovered, turning the tables by delivering a Cross Rhodes to McAfee.

Cody then escalated the situation further by placing McAfee on the Spanish announce table. In a shocking crossover moment, Jelly Roll entered the equation, leaping from the crowd to deliver a flying elbow drop through the table onto McAfee, drawing a massive reaction from the live audience.

McAfee was ultimately stretchered out of the ringside area to loud, ironic “goodbye” chants from the crowd.

Only after the chaos was contained did the bell finally ring, officially starting the match.

Rhodes Targets Orton’s Injury Early

Once underway, Cody Rhodes immediately focused his strategy on Randy Orton’s previously reported injured back. The champion used sustained attacks, including targeted strikes and grinding offense, to weaken The Viper’s mobility and limit his signature explosive movements.

Orton, however, gradually fought back into the contest, surviving repeated pressure before shifting momentum with a key sequence that included a trip off the turnbuckle followed by a Superplex, despite his compromised back.

From there, Orton built momentum with a clothesline, snap powerslam, and his signature draping DDT, each move bringing him closer to victory.

Blood, Brutality, and Psychological Warfare

The match escalated significantly when Orton went for an RKO, only for Rhodes to counter and send him crashing to the outside. Orton responded with a counterattack of his own, slamming Cody onto the announce table before continuing the fight at ringside.

Rhodes then shifted into a darker gear.

He drove Orton into the steel ring post, busting him open and opening a visible cut on the veteran’s forehead. From there, Cody unleashed a relentless assault, targeting the wound with punches and kicks while whispering to Orton mid-attack.

In a controversial visual, Rhodes wiped Orton’s blood across his chest before continuing the beating, drawing loud boos from the crowd as his demeanor became increasingly unhinged.

Cody later referenced “listening to the voices,” mocking Orton’s longtime persona before delivering a draping DDT of his own and taunting his former mentor by slapping the mat and calling for an RKO.

Near Falls and Reversals

The match reached a frenetic pace as both men traded finishers and near falls.

Orton countered Rhodes’ offense with a Cross Rhodes of his own, only for Cody to kick out. Rhodes then landed an RKO on Orton in a shocking reversal, but The Viper also survived.

At ringside, Cody continued his assault, slamming Orton into the announce table and keeping him grounded despite mounting fatigue.

Back in the ring, Orton reversed another Cross Rhodes attempt into a near-fall of his own, forcing both competitors into a desperate exchange of strikes.

During the chaos, Rhodes briefly gained an advantage by poking Orton in the eye, leaving The Viper disoriented.

Referee Knockout and McAfee’s Return

Blinded and frustrated, Orton accidentally struck referee Charles Robinson with an RKO, knocking the official out of the match.

As Orton attempted to regain control, Rhodes went for an Avalanche Cross Rhodes, but Orton countered with yet another RKO that nearly ended the match.

At this critical moment, Pat McAfee returned to the ring, this time dressed as a referee.

McAfee attempted to officiate the final sequence, but chaos erupted again when Orton delivered an RKO to McAfee, removing him from the equation.

With the official situation unstable, Cody capitalized immediately.

Rhodes hit another Cross Rhodes on Orton and secured the pinfall at WrestleMania 42.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

Post-Match Violence: The Viper Strikes

The celebration was short-lived.

Randy Orton snapped after the loss, ripping the championship from Cody Rhodes and striking the already-bloodied champion with it. The attack left Rhodes defenseless as Orton escalated the violence further.

In a chilling final act, Orton delivered his iconic Punt Kick to Cody Rhodes, sending a massive shock through the stadium as the crowd reacted with a mixture of shock and “one more time” chants.

Orton stood over the fallen champion, holding the WWE Championship as the show came to a close, ending WrestleMania 42 on a haunting image that suggests this rivalry is far from finished.

VINTAGE ORTON BACK BREAKER



I BLOODY LOVE THIS MOVE#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uReUlozVCE , The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 19, 2026