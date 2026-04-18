Five WWE Superstar Returns That Could Shake Up WrestleMania 42 Weekend

WWE has built its reputation on delivering unforgettable moments, and surprise returns are always a huge part of that formula. With WrestleMania 42 now here, expectations are once again sky high as fans anticipate shocking appearances, emotional comebacks, and game changing moments that can shift the direction of the entire company.

Each year, the spectacle grows bigger, and WWE consistently looks for ways to outdo what came before. From legends stepping back into the spotlight to stars returning from injury just in time for the grandest stage, WrestleMania has become the ultimate platform for unforgettable comebacks.

With that in mind, several names are being closely watched heading into this weekend, as any one of them could emerge and leave a lasting impact when it matters most.

The Rock



The Rock recently indicated he was leaving Las Vegas after appearing at CinemaCon to promote the live action Moana project. Still, WrestleMania has a long history of last minute arrivals, and few have the flexibility that he does.

His last WWE appearance came at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he played a key role in John Cena’s heel turn. With Roman Reigns and CM Punk now locked in a heated feud, there is a natural opening for him to re-enter the picture.

Punk’s recent comments on Raw, including shots at Rock’s Hollywood career, could easily spark a response. Their rivalry stretches back over a decade, and with tensions already high involving the Anoa’i family, the stage is set for something explosive.

Steve Austin



Steve Austin has been open about limiting his in-ring activity, but his WrestleMania 38 return against Owens proved he can still deliver in the right moment.

Even a brief appearance this weekend would create a massive reaction. Austin remains one of the most iconic figures tied to WrestleMania, and sometimes all it takes is the sound of breaking glass to create an unforgettable moment.

Kevin Owens



Last year, Owens was set for WrestleMania 41 in a feud with Randy Orton before announcing he needed neck surgery, which scrapped the match and led to Joe Hendry’s debut instead.

By late 2025, Owens was spotted training at the Performance Center, a strong sign he was working toward a return. He has also been present at WWE World this week and has remained active on social media, even congratulating Carmelo Hayes after his United States Title win.

That connection could bring him into Sami Zayn’s U.S. Title defense against Trick Williams, given their long and unpredictable friendship. Another possibility would be Owens inserting himself into the night one main event between Cody Rhodes and Orton. With unfinished business still lingering between Owens and Orton, an interruption could extend the rivalry and shake up Orton’s pursuit of a 15th world title.

Bianca Belair



Bianca Belair has been sidelined since suffering a finger injury at WrestleMania last year in a triple threat match involving IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Ripley later revealed that Belair told her mid-match she believed the finger was broken. Since then, reports have indicated Belair has resumed light training and is building toward a return.

A comeback on night two could have major consequences, especially with Jade Cargill defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Ripley. Belair has history with both, and her return could instantly shift the landscape of the division.

Paige

Another name to watch is Saraya, who has now officially signed with WWE according to reports and could be heading straight into a major WrestleMania moment. The current expectation is that she will be inserted into the Women’s Tag Team Championship four way match on Saturday as a replacement for Nikki Bella, who is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to be cleared in time.

Further fueling speculation, Saraya was reportedly seen taking part in a rehearsal for the match, suggesting that her return could be imminent. If this plays out, it would mark her first WWE match in years, with her last appearance for the company dating back to late 2017 before a serious injury forced her out of action.

After being medically cleared in 2022, she resurfaced in AEW under the Saraya name and made her in ring return against Britt Baker at Full Gear. Her run with the promotion came to an end in March 2025, with her final match taking place on the October 8, 2024 edition of Dynamite.