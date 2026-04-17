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Paige Set For WWE Return At WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Paige Set For WWE Return At WrestleMania 42

Paige looks set for a major return, with reports indicating she is expected back in WWE as soon as this weekend.

According to PWInsider, she has officially signed with the company and is likely being lined up for a spot in the Women’s Tag Team Championship four-way match on Saturday. The current expectation is that she will step in as a replacement for Nikki Bella, who is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to be cleared in time for WrestleMania.

The report also noted that Paige, who competed in AEW under the name Saraya, was recently seen participating in a rehearsal for the match, further fueling speculation that her return is imminent.

If confirmed, this would mark Paige’s first WWE match appearance in years. She last competed for the company in late 2017 before being sidelined with a serious injury during a holiday tour. After being medically cleared in 2022, she made her in-ring comeback with AEW, debuting as Saraya and facing Britt Baker at Full Gear.

Her AEW run came to an end in March 2025. Her final match for the promotion took place on the October 8, 2024 edition of Dynamite, where she competed in a four-way bout against Jamie Hayter, Nyla Rose, and Willow Nightingale.

With WrestleMania approaching, all signs point to Paige stepping back into a WWE ring on one of the biggest stages possible.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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