Nikki Bella Insists She Will Compete At WrestleMania 42 Despite Walking Boot Appearance



Nikki Bella sparked concern ahead of WrestleMania 42 after appearing at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas wearing a walking boot, but she is not backing down from competing.

During the event, Nikki was seen moving carefully with the protective boot, immediately raising questions about her condition heading into Saturday’s Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way match. Despite the visible injury, she addressed the situation in an interview with Big E and made it clear she is still planning to step into the ring.

The former Divas Champion has been recovering from an ankle injury sustained on SmackDown in recent weeks, which had already cast doubt over her WrestleMania status. With the high profile match fast approaching, there had been growing speculation that WWE could be forced to make a last minute change.

The bout is currently set to feature Nikki alongside Brie Bella against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and the reigning champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

While Nikki remains determined to compete, her final clearance will depend on medical evaluation closer to showtime. If she is unable to go, WWE is reportedly prepared to slot in a returning star as a replacement.