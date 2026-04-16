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WWE Planning Blimp Stunt For WrestleMania 42 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
WWE Planning Blimp Stunt For WrestleMania 42 Weekend

WWE may be lining up a unique visual for WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, and if it happens, it is going to be hard to miss.

During WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Joey Votes shared that WWE is looking to bring a major sports-style atmosphere to Allegiant Stadium, similar to what fans see during events like the Super Bowl. The idea includes having the Goodyear blimp flying over the stadium across WrestleMania weekend, adding another layer to the overall presentation.

“As we're told, WWE is planning to have the Goodyear blimp floating over the Allegiant stadium airspace throughout WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. We're also told that Danhausen… is likely to be tied into the blimp concept, playing off his initial Raw debut where he requested a blimp from General manager Adam Pierce.”

That concept ties directly into Danhausen’s early WWE appearances, where he repeatedly joked about wanting his own blimp. What started as a throwaway gag could now evolve into a full-scale WrestleMania moment if plans stay in place.

TC also had some fun with the idea, leaning into Danhausen’s over-the-top persona and growing presence behind the scenes.

“Well, if Danhausen has money for those in the pyro department… imagine how much he's paying the folks over here at WrestleVotes… very happy for those human monies.”

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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