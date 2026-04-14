WWE Reveals Key Benefits Of New Club WWE Membership Program

WWE has started to roll out new details about its upcoming fan membership initiative.

During Monday Night Raw, the company officially unveiled “Club WWE,” a new program designed to give fans deeper access to the brand through exclusive perks, rewards, and experiences.

The top-tier option, referred to as the gold level, will carry an annual fee that has not yet been revealed. However, WWE did outline a number of features that will be included for subscribers:

Early 24-hour presale access for tickets to WWE events worldwide, along with select event perks such as meet and greets, hospitality packages, and special entrance opportunities

Access to a members-only WWE Shop, offering exclusive merchandise collections and early drops, including John Cena’s upcoming Never Seen 17 line

Additional WWE content, including behind the scenes footage, extended segments, and insider style features

A private online community space where fans can interact with others globally

A rewards system that allows members to earn points and redeem them for both digital and physical items

A premium welcome package for those who sign up as founding members

At this stage, WWE has not confirmed pricing details or revealed what other membership tiers may look like. The company has stated that more information, including launch timing and expanded benefits, will be shared in the near future.

Fans interested in getting in early can already join a waitlist for founding membership access.