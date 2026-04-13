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WWE Confirms Opening Matches For WrestleMania 42 Nights One And Two

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2026
WWE Confirms Opening Matches For WrestleMania 42 Nights One And Two

WWE has now locked in the opening matches for both nights of WrestleMania 42, setting the tone for a huge weekend.

During Raw, it was revealed that night one will kick off with a high energy six man tag match, as iShowSpeed teams with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to face LA Knight and The Usos. The bout will also air on ESPN2. The build on Raw showed Speed dealing with nerves ahead of his in ring debut, but a training session alongside The Vision appeared to boost his confidence heading into the spotlight.

Night two will begin with a powerhouse clash, as Brock Lesnar goes one on one with Oba Femi on Sunday, airing on ESPN. The storyline leading into the match saw both men sign the contract separately to avoid chaos, with Lesnar making his intentions clear by signing first. Paul Heyman added fuel to the fire by boldly stating that Lesnar would walk out victorious, leaving Femi on the losing end.

The opening match details were initially reported by WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select before being confirmed on WWE programming.

Here is the full updated lineup for WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

Night one takes place Saturday

  • Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton with Pat McAfee
  • Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan
  • Seth Rollins vs Gunther
  • Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch
  • Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs The Bella Twins vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
  • Unsanctioned match Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu on ESPN2
  • Logan Paul Austin Theory and iShowSpeed vs The Usos and LA Knight on ESPN2

Night two takes place Sunday

  • World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk vs Roman Reigns
  • WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley
  • Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio
  • United States Champion Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams
  • Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi on ESPN
  • Intercontinental Championship ladder match Penta vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs Rusev vs JD McDonagh vs Rey Mysterio on ESPN

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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