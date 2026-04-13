WWE Confirms Opening Matches For WrestleMania 42 Nights One And Two

WWE has now locked in the opening matches for both nights of WrestleMania 42, setting the tone for a huge weekend.
During Raw, it was revealed that night one will kick off with a high energy six man tag match, as iShowSpeed teams with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to face LA Knight and The Usos. The bout will also air on ESPN2. The build on Raw showed Speed dealing with nerves ahead of his in ring debut, but a training session alongside The Vision appeared to boost his confidence heading into the spotlight.
Night two will begin with a powerhouse clash, as Brock Lesnar goes one on one with Oba Femi on Sunday, airing on ESPN. The storyline leading into the match saw both men sign the contract separately to avoid chaos, with Lesnar making his intentions clear by signing first. Paul Heyman added fuel to the fire by boldly stating that Lesnar would walk out victorious, leaving Femi on the losing end.
The opening match details were initially reported by WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select before being confirmed on WWE programming.
Here is the full updated lineup for WrestleMania 42 this weekend.
Night one takes place Saturday
Night two takes place Sunday
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Sacramento, California
Apr. 13th 2026
Syracuse, New York
Apr. 14th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Apr. 14th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 17th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 18th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 19th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 20th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Apr. 21st 2026
Portland, Oregon
Apr. 22nd 2026
Portland, Oregon
Apr. 22nd 2026
Fort Worth, Texas
Apr. 24th 2026