×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Weighing Double Turn At WrestleMania As Crowd Reactions Continue To Shift

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 11, 2026
WWE Weighing Double Turn At WrestleMania As Crowd Reactions Continue To Shift


WWE may be lining up a major character shift for WrestleMania, with plans reportedly in place for a dramatic double turn involving Sami Zayn and Trick Williams during their United States Championship clash.

According to internal discussions noted by Bodyslam.net, the company has explored the idea of flipping both competitors mid-match. The concept would see Zayn transition into a more villainous role, while Williams emerges as a fan-favorite babyface. The move is said to stem from recent crowd reactions, which have noticeably shifted in recent weeks.

“WWE has discussed the idea of doing double turn with Zayn and Williams at WrestleMania due to Zayn having go home heat and Williams getting louder crowd reactions as the weeks go by.”

Momentum for the change picked up following Zayn’s SmackDown appearance, where he openly addressed the audience’s negative reaction. During the segment, he made it clear he was unfazed by the boos, telling fans he did not care how they felt, further hinting at a possible character evolution.

On the other side, Williams has continued to build strong support from live crowds, with reactions growing louder week by week. That contrast has reportedly made WrestleMania the ideal stage for WWE to pull the trigger on a double turn.

If the switch goes ahead, it could become a defining moment in the match and set a new direction for both stars coming out of the event. WrestleMania has long been the backdrop for major character shifts, especially when fan reactions begin to dictate the narrative.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WrestleMania 42

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy