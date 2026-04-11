WWE Weighing Double Turn At WrestleMania As Crowd Reactions Continue To Shift



WWE may be lining up a major character shift for WrestleMania, with plans reportedly in place for a dramatic double turn involving Sami Zayn and Trick Williams during their United States Championship clash.

According to internal discussions noted by Bodyslam.net, the company has explored the idea of flipping both competitors mid-match. The concept would see Zayn transition into a more villainous role, while Williams emerges as a fan-favorite babyface. The move is said to stem from recent crowd reactions, which have noticeably shifted in recent weeks.

“WWE has discussed the idea of doing double turn with Zayn and Williams at WrestleMania due to Zayn having go home heat and Williams getting louder crowd reactions as the weeks go by.”

Momentum for the change picked up following Zayn’s SmackDown appearance, where he openly addressed the audience’s negative reaction. During the segment, he made it clear he was unfazed by the boos, telling fans he did not care how they felt, further hinting at a possible character evolution.

On the other side, Williams has continued to build strong support from live crowds, with reactions growing louder week by week. That contrast has reportedly made WrestleMania the ideal stage for WWE to pull the trigger on a double turn.

If the switch goes ahead, it could become a defining moment in the match and set a new direction for both stars coming out of the event. WrestleMania has long been the backdrop for major character shifts, especially when fan reactions begin to dictate the narrative.