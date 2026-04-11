Austin Theory Fires Back At Pat McAfee Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Austin Theory is making it clear he has no interest in getting caught up in the ongoing storyline involving Pat McAfee, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes as the road to WrestleMania 42 heats up.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez ahead of the event, Theory dismissed the situation entirely and took aim at McAfee in the process.

“I think whatever’s going on there is just for that lane. I think for me personally, I really don’t care what he says. I think he’s an old guy too. So all these guys, they’re just sitting there with dust all over them, and they need to get out of here.”

Theory then shifted the focus to what he believes is the future of WWE, positioning himself and Logan Paul as the new standard bearers.

“It’s time for the shiny stuff. It’s time for the greatest tag team champions of all time, Austin Theory and Logan Paul, to let the world know that the vision is clear, and it has nothing to do with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, or Cody Rhodes. We’re done. How many times do we have to see this? We’re just done with it, man.”