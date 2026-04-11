Lost 1993 Radio WWF Interview Reveals Randy Savage’s Explosive Claims Against Hulk Hogan Over Elizabeth Split

One of wrestling’s most talked-about lost recordings has finally surfaced, shedding new light on a deeply personal and controversial chapter in the industry’s history. On April 10, Richard Land’s History Of WWF YouTube channel uploaded the full October 16, 1993 episode of Radio WWF, featuring Randy Savage’s long-rumored interview in which he openly accused Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan of playing a role in the breakdown of his marriage to Miss Elizabeth.

For years, the interview existed only in fragments. It had been referenced by Dave Meltzer in the October 25, 1993 Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while a partial transcript circulated through newsletters like John Clark’s Wrestling Flyer. But until now, the actual audio had never been heard publicly. Its release offers a rare, unfiltered glimpse into a moment where the lines between wrestling storylines and real life were completely blurred, with Savage speaking candidly in a way that was almost unheard of in 1993.

To understand why this matters, it helps to revisit the backdrop. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth were not just on-screen partners but one of wrestling’s most recognizable real-life couples, marrying in 1984 and becoming central figures during the height of Hulkamania. Their relationship, both personal and professional, was integral to WWF’s success during that era. However, by the early 1990s, cracks had begun to show, eventually leading to their divorce in 1992.

During this period, Elizabeth reportedly became close with Linda Hogan, while Hulk Hogan was in Miami filming Mr. Nanny. According to Savage and other accounts from the time, Elizabeth spent extended time around the Hogan household, something Savage would later claim contributed to the collapse of his marriage.

Appearing on Radio WWF alongside Jim Ross and Johnny Polo, Savage did not hold back.

“Hulk Hogan, let’s just say that I’ve lost a lot of respect for Hulk Hogan, aka Terry Bollea. You know, that’s his real name. And with him as a man and as a human being. But that’s an extreme understatement that I’m saying right there. Lost a lot of definite respect for him.”

Pressed further, Savage dismissed the idea that his feelings stemmed from professional jealousy and instead pointed to a deeper personal issue.

“A lot of people out there might be thinking it’s professional jealousy. But now, putting professional jealousy aside, if there is any, which I’m not saying that there is, all right, did you check that out right there? When I said that there’s no professional jealousy, I lost 100% respect for Hulk Hogan, big time, number one, when he completely lied on Arsenio Hall, denying the use of anabolic steroids, except for rehabilitation for an injury.”

Savage then addressed the topic directly when asked about his own past.

“Yes, I have. I used anabolic steroids. And when I was on Arsenio Hall, I told the people I did when they were legal, but it’s like putting poison in their bodies.”

“I sure don’t, and nobody does in the WWF. But at the same time, when I was asked about it, I told him the truth. It was prevalent at the time, not just in wrestling, but all sports, baseball, basketball, football, you name it. It was there. It was in the gyms. It was all over the place. It was legal at the time. But at the same time, if Hulk Hogan is the guy that he says that he is, if he’s leading those Hulkamaniacs down that tunnel where there’s a light at the tunnel, and he’s showing them the way, hey, listen, brother, the children are our future. If you want to lie to them, you’re lying to me. If you’re lying to me, you’re lying to everybody, brother, because that’s not just not the way it’s happening. I remember being in a car with him the day before he went on Arsenio Hall in St. Louis, Missouri, and I begged him for three hours not to do that.”

“I knew that he was going to do it, and I knew that he was going to lie about using anabolic steroids, and I told him that he could be a leader among men if he would tell the truth. But he was worried about the image of the character of Hulk Hogan, aka Terry Bollea. And I said, brother, listen. I said, we all make mistakes. Be honest. The world is more forgiving than you think. Steroids were legal then, but he said, not a chance. He went on Arsenio Hall and he lied. And he lied big time. He hurt himself. I’m not worried about him hurting himself, but he hurt all of the World Wrestling Federation because, like I said before, he was a leader. You know, he was a five-time World Wrestling Federation champion. When he talks, people listen.”

“When he went on Arsenio Hall and lied, and then everything came down after that, he realized that he hurt himself, and he cared about that. But I’ll guarantee you from heart to heart right now, and Johnny Polo be quiet, I guarantee you he could care less about hurting any of us at the WWF, the World Wrestling Federation.”

Asked to sum Hogan up in a single word, Savage didn’t hesitate.

“Selfish to the umpteenth degree, brother. And I’m not perfect, no doubt about it, but this guy is really not even perfect, though he would want you to believe it.”

After the break, the conversation shifted to something even more personal. When asked if his divorce played a role in his feelings, Savage opened up in detail.

“Jim Ross, you asked me a question. I’ll give you an answer. I got a work hard, play hard attitude. Right now, I’m wild and crazy, just like I was when I was getting started at the very beginning.”

“But there was a time I fell in love, got engaged and got married, and it was to Elizabeth. You know, and it got to a point that, you know, like, maybe some of the kids out there can relate to, maybe it happened to their mother and father, maybe their uncle and aunt, or whatever it is. You know what I mean, but sometimes it just doesn’t go forever, like they say at the altar. And, you know, Elizabeth and I were married, but we were having problems. And it happened that at the time, Elizabeth and Hulk Hogan’s wife were very, very, very best friends, and they were running around together, and I didn’t think it was healthy for our relationship. But whatever’s whatever, you know what I mean. A lot of people are going to have different kinds of friends.”

“There was a time when I was wrestling on the road while we’re having problems, and I would call home and Liz wouldn’t be there. And during a certain segment of time, I would just hit another phone call, you know, being the master of the phone that I am, and I would have several conversations with Hulk Hogan, and he would give me swerves and curves, but never tell me that Liz was over there.”

“Well, that’s what I found out. She was either out with his wife, Linda, or hiding out right over there at their house. You know what I mean, just whatever’s whatever. And later on, while I was wrestling on the road, you know, basically when I would call home and there was no answer for four days, and Elizabeth was missing in action for four days, you know, I was worried about my wife then, and I’m still am now. You know what I mean. I can’t help that. In my heart, I’ll always love her. But, you know, it’s very hard to let go, but you got to let go, and that’s for those people out there that have situations like that. But no doubt about it, being honest, four days went by and Liz finally called me and told me to get a lawyer because she wanted a divorce. You know, that was like end of story, right there.”

“What it is, is what it is, you know what I mean? Hogan and his wife were in Miami making that movie that bombed, Mr. Nanny.”

“That bombed, yeah. He’s a three-time loser. He started out with No Holds Barred that did $10 million, and then Suburban Commando did less, and then he broke his own record for doing less than that, you know what I mean, Mr. Nanny. Not to say there’s anything personal right here. It’s kind of like a crush Hulk Hogan type situation, but anyway, I made numerous calls to Hulk Hogan, and was going completely out of my mind because I didn’t know where she was and couldn’t even talk to her about it, because, you know, she wanted the lawyer and all, but he gave me swerves and curves again and said he didn’t know where she was. But brother, if I heard anything, I would let you know. But in desperation, I flew to Miami at the Jockey Club, where Hogan was staying and where they were filming the movie Mr. Nanny. And there I found her, shockingly, you know, and obviously, by this time, only half shocked.”

“Sometimes you’re just sitting holding the bag. Honesty and friendship between Hulk Hogan, aka Terry Bollea, and the Macho Man, Randy Savage, aka Randy Poffo. Brother, I’m right out there in front of you. You know what I mean, hit me with your best shot. The honesty and friendship wasn’t there, Jim Ross. You know, and possibly it never was. And right now, talking on Radio WWF, I would tell you that it was never there. I was fooled. You know, I just didn’t know. I didn’t know it. And Liz didn’t know it either. You know, she thought she had a best friend with Hulk Hogan’s wife, but now we both know it separately, of course, because we are legally divorced. Can you believe the fact that Hulk Hogan, Hulk Hogan’s wife, and Liz don’t talk now? So what kind of friends do you think that they are? They don’t even talk now. See, it’s almost like they got the job done. I mean, this is worst case scenario, broke us up, you know, did whatever they had to do. If they were true friends, it doesn’t matter what they were doing before, after, whatever, they talk, you know what I mean. But it’s a situation where they’re not even friends now.”

“If Hulk didn’t like what I’ve seen over the airwaves, you know what I mean, if he wanted to do that in front of the WWF in an arena nearby, or if he wanted to do it in a garage of his choice, that would be cool for the Macho Man Randy Savage. Brother, you can beat me, but you can’t eat me. But I don’t think that you will beat me.”

In the years that followed, the interview became something of a myth among hardcore fans. While its contents were widely discussed in newsletters at the time, the audio itself disappeared, adding to its mystique. Its resurfacing now provides a clearer, more emotional understanding of just how personal the situation had become.

Savage and Hogan would later share the same company again in WCW, and while there were signs of reconciliation, the relationship never fully returned to what it once was. Over time, multiple versions of events have emerged from those involved, leaving the full truth open to interpretation. What remains undeniable, however, is that this moment marked a turning point in one of wrestling’s most famous real-life friendships.

With the full Radio WWF episode now publicly available, fans and historians alike can finally hear the interview in its entirety, offering a rare and unfiltered window into a story that has been debated for more than three decades.