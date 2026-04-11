Jim Ross Provides Health Update And Timeline For AEW Return



Jim Ross has shared a positive update on his health while explaining why fans may need to wait a little longer before seeing him back on AEW programming.

Speaking with Conrad Thompson on his Grilling with JR podcast, the legendary voice of wrestling confirmed he will not be appearing at AEW Dynasty this weekend. Travel continues to be the main obstacle, particularly long-distance flights.

Ross explained that a return could come as soon as next month, though a trip to Vancouver is unlikely due to the physical toll it takes.

“Probably next month, because I don’t think I’m going to go to Vancouver,” Ross said. “It’s just a hard trip, and that’s the only thing that I have issues with in my life, is traveling, cramping and my legs hurting and all that. So I’m up for anything, but flying that far is daunting, shall we say. But I feel good. I feel really good. I feel better than I have in a long time, and I should be back at a more normal schedule sooner than later.”

The Jim Ross icon has faced several serious health challenges in recent years, including battles with skin and colon cancer. He revealed last June that he was cancer-free, and now says his recovery continues to move in the right direction.

“I’m doing good. I feel good. I’m feeling better every day,” Ross added. “It’s just a process. I didn’t know how sick I was.”

While his return is not immediate, the update offers optimism that JR will be back behind the microphone in the near future.