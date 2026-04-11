×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Ross Provides Health Update And Timeline For AEW Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 11, 2026
Jim Ross Provides Health Update And Timeline For AEW Return


Jim Ross has shared a positive update on his health while explaining why fans may need to wait a little longer before seeing him back on AEW programming.

Speaking with Conrad Thompson on his Grilling with JR podcast, the legendary voice of wrestling confirmed he will not be appearing at AEW Dynasty this weekend. Travel continues to be the main obstacle, particularly long-distance flights.

Ross explained that a return could come as soon as next month, though a trip to Vancouver is unlikely due to the physical toll it takes.

“Probably next month, because I don’t think I’m going to go to Vancouver,” Ross said. “It’s just a hard trip, and that’s the only thing that I have issues with in my life, is traveling, cramping and my legs hurting and all that. So I’m up for anything, but flying that far is daunting, shall we say. But I feel good. I feel really good. I feel better than I have in a long time, and I should be back at a more normal schedule sooner than later.”

The Jim Ross icon has faced several serious health challenges in recent years, including battles with skin and colon cancer. He revealed last June that he was cancer-free, and now says his recovery continues to move in the right direction.

“I’m doing good. I feel good. I’m feeling better every day,” Ross added. “It’s just a process. I didn’t know how sick I was.”

While his return is not immediate, the update offers optimism that JR will be back behind the microphone in the near future.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WrestleMania 42

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy