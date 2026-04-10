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Celebrity Tag Team Match Planned For WWE Backlash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2026
Celebrity Tag Team Match Planned For WWE Backlash

WWE is reportedly mapping out a high profile tag team match featuring celebrity involvement for its upcoming Backlash premium live event.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans are currently in place for the May 9 show in Tampa to include a major tag team showdown stemming from WrestleMania 42 developments. The proposed match would see Randy Orton and Pat McAfee join forces against Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll.

The report notes that this direction has been discussed internally and remains the working plan, with multiple sources indicating it was still on track at the time of publication. The bout is expected to play a central role on the Backlash card, assuming no last minute changes.

The ongoing storyline involving Orton, McAfee, and Rhodes is set to continue on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which takes place in San Jose. WWE has already announced that Rhodes will respond to McAfee during the broadcast, further building momentum toward the potential clash.

Adding to the intrigue, McAfee recently teased that he has a major surprise planned for the show, suggesting that the angle could escalate even further as WrestleMania approaches.

In addition to outlining the expected match, the Observer’s feature story also explores how McAfee became involved in the storyline, including behind the scenes influences and possible directions the angle could take in the coming weeks.




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