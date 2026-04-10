Jade Cargill Fires Back At PED Accusations Online

A social media exchange involving WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill has gained attention after she fired back at accusations regarding her physique.

The situation began when a user on X commented on a gym video of Cargill, suggesting she was using performance enhancing drugs. The remark claimed her strength in the clip was evidence of PED use.

Cargill did not hold back in her response, directly addressing the accusation and shutting it down.

“I was going to read you for filth. But it’s no point. Long story short. No, I’m not on anything. I have GREAT genetics and I work hard. You can look at my brother and see my genetics. This clip is when I found out about my neck issues which affected my lifting. I swear yall will try to discredit me for anything. I’ve ALWAYS been muscular. But I see you can use a meal plan.”

She followed up with an additional message reinforcing her stance and referencing company policy.

“Plus WWE drug tests us like crazy. Next subject idiot.”

Cargill’s response quickly circulated online, with many fans weighing in on the debate surrounding her comments and the original accusation.