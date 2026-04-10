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Stardom Stars Pulled From WrestleMania Week Show Due To Visa Issues

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2026
Stardom Stars Pulled From WrestleMania Week Show Due To Visa Issues

Visa complications have forced changes to Stardom’s WrestleMania week plans in Las Vegas, with three names now officially off the card.

The promotion confirmed that Maki Itoh, Yuria Hime, and Fuwa-chan will miss the April 17 American Dream 2026 event at the Pearl Concert Theater, part of Palms Slam Fest. According to Stardom, an unusually lengthy visa process prevented the trio from receiving approval in time for travel to the United States.

In a statement, the company acknowledged the setback and confirmed that an updated lineup will be revealed once finalized, while also apologizing to fans who were anticipating the appearances.

Itoh addressed the situation directly, revealing that the issue extends beyond just this show. She confirmed that all of her U.S. bookings for April have been scrapped, despite efforts behind the scenes to resolve the situation. While disappointed, she reassured fans that she plans to return once circumstances allow.

Stardom President Taro Okada also commented, noting that while the promotion did everything possible on its end, there is a clear need to improve processes as the company continues pushing its global expansion.

Despite the changes, the show is still set to feature a strong lineup. Alex Windsor is scheduled to defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Saya Iida in the main event, with Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and Mina Shirakawa also advertised.




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