WWE Explored Sphere Promotion For WrestleMania Week But Talks Stall



WWE explored the possibility of bringing a major visual presence to the Sphere during WrestleMania week, but those plans have not materialized.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the company made an inquiry about running a promotional feature on the high profile venue. Despite early discussions, no agreement has been finalized. One creative idea reportedly pitched internally even included Danhausen appearing as part of the concept.

The main obstacle appears to be cost, with advertising at the Sphere proving to be significantly expensive. As things stand, there are no current plans for WWE to utilize the venue for promotion during WrestleMania week.

WWE’s focus remains on WrestleMania 42, which is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas across April 18 and 19. The event will air live on the ESPN App in the United States and stream internationally on Netflix. Additionally, the opening hour of night one will air on ESPN2, while night two’s first hour will be broadcast on ESPN.