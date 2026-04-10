TNA Rebellion Card Updated With New Matches Announced

An updated lineup for TNA Rebellion has been confirmed following the latest episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV, with another match officially added to the card.

During Thursday night’s broadcast, it was revealed that Ryan Nemeth will go one on one with BDE at the upcoming pay per view. The bout came together after BDE suffered a loss to Frankie Kazarian. After the match, Nemeth made his way to the ring and taunted BDE, prompting Elijah to step in and even the odds. The confrontation ultimately led to the match being made official.

TNA Rebellion is set to take place on April 11 from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will stream live on TNA Plus.

The current card is as follows: