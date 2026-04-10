×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Rebellion Card Updated With New Matches Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2026
TNA Rebellion Card Updated With New Matches Announced

An updated lineup for TNA Rebellion has been confirmed following the latest episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV, with another match officially added to the card.

During Thursday night’s broadcast, it was revealed that Ryan Nemeth will go one on one with BDE at the upcoming pay per view. The bout came together after BDE suffered a loss to Frankie Kazarian. After the match, Nemeth made his way to the ring and taunted BDE, prompting Elijah to step in and even the odds. The confrontation ultimately led to the match being made official.

TNA Rebellion is set to take place on April 11 from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will stream live on TNA Plus.

The current card is as follows:

  • TNA World Championship Match: Mike Santana vs Eddie Edwards
  • TNA International Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs Mustafa Ali
  • TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Arianna Grace vs Lei Ying Lee
  • TNA X Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs Cedric Alexander
  • TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs The System
  • Hardcore Country Match: The Elegance Brand vs Mickie James, ODB and Taryn Terrell
  • Frankie Kazarian vs Elijah
  • AJ Francis vs Nic Nemeth
  • Moose vs Agent Zero
  • BDE vs Ryan Nemeth




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WrestleMania 42

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy