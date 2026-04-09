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WWE Introduces Four New WWE ID Women’s Signings With Fresh Ring Names On Evolve

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2026
WWE Introduces Four New WWE ID Women’s Signings With Fresh Ring Names On Evolve

WWE has officially unveiled four new WWE ID signings, along with their newly trademarked ring names, during the latest episode of WWE Evolve.

The company recently introduced a fresh wave of WWE ID recruits on the men’s side, including Starboy Charlie, now competing as Chazz ‘Starboy’ Hall, who also made his debut on WWE NXT this week. Now, the spotlight has shifted to the women’s division.

During the show, Byron Saxton welcomed four new signees to the ring ahead of a Women’s Title qualifier, confirming their new identities.

Valentina Rossi will now compete as Gianna Capri. Sloane Jacobs returns to WWE after her previous 2022 run ended, while Fallyn Grey has been renamed Veronica Haven. Airica Demia rounds out the group under the new name Anya Rune.

Following the introductions, Jacobs, Rune, and Haven squared off in a triple threat qualifier, with Jacobs securing the victory to advance to the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship match.




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