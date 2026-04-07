×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Edits Controversial CM Punk Line From Raw Promo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
WWE Edits Controversial CM Punk Line From Raw Promo

WWE has quietly altered footage from this week’s Raw, removing a notable moment from CM Punk’s opening promo that referenced ticket pricing.

The World Heavyweight Champion kicked off the show with a fiery address that drew comparisons to his famous pipe bomb, taking aim at multiple figures while building toward his WrestleMania 42 showdown with Roman Reigns. During the segment, Punk didn’t just focus on his opponent. He also called out Pat McAfee’s involvement in the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton storyline and took a veiled shot at TKO leadership for pushing that direction.

One of the standout lines from the promo saw Punk directly address the cost of attending WWE’s biggest event of the year. “You wanna talk about ticket sales? Do me a favor. Call up the agent that was foolish enough to shoehorn you into this business…and tell him to lower the ticket prices.”

The moment quickly gained traction online, with fans praising the segment for breaking the fourth wall and touching on real frustrations surrounding WrestleMania pricing. However, when WWE later shared the promo across its official social platforms, that specific portion had been edited out.

Despite the change in the uploaded clip, the promo has already sparked discussion, especially given ongoing talk about ticket costs and availability heading into WrestleMania weekend.

Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 on April 19, closing out WrestleMania 42.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 7th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WrestleMania 42

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy