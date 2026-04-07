WWE Edits Controversial CM Punk Line From Raw Promo

WWE has quietly altered footage from this week’s Raw, removing a notable moment from CM Punk’s opening promo that referenced ticket pricing.

The World Heavyweight Champion kicked off the show with a fiery address that drew comparisons to his famous pipe bomb, taking aim at multiple figures while building toward his WrestleMania 42 showdown with Roman Reigns. During the segment, Punk didn’t just focus on his opponent. He also called out Pat McAfee’s involvement in the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton storyline and took a veiled shot at TKO leadership for pushing that direction.

One of the standout lines from the promo saw Punk directly address the cost of attending WWE’s biggest event of the year. “You wanna talk about ticket sales? Do me a favor. Call up the agent that was foolish enough to shoehorn you into this business…and tell him to lower the ticket prices.”

The moment quickly gained traction online, with fans praising the segment for breaking the fourth wall and touching on real frustrations surrounding WrestleMania pricing. However, when WWE later shared the promo across its official social platforms, that specific portion had been edited out.

Despite the change in the uploaded clip, the promo has already sparked discussion, especially given ongoing talk about ticket costs and availability heading into WrestleMania weekend.

Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 on April 19, closing out WrestleMania 42.