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WWE Talent Frustration Grows After CM Punk Goes Off Script On Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
WWE Talent Frustration Grows After CM Punk Goes Off Script On Raw

WWE reportedly had a structure in mind for what CM Punk would say on this week’s Raw, but the segment ultimately took a different direction, as Punk delivered a promo that came straight from the heart rather than sticking to the expected outline.

According to PWInsider Elite’s Mike Johnson, there has been no known backstage fallout following the segment. However, what Punk said on television is said to strongly reflect genuine frustration that has been building among members of the roster in recent weeks, particularly surrounding ticket pricing for WrestleMania 42.

“We have not heard of any fallout from the promo, but we are also told much of what Punk said mirrors backstage frustration among talent over the last several weeks,” Johnson reported. “We have heard from several talents who have expressed frustration with the fact that tickets are priced so high, that there are so many left for the top show of the year, and that while there are so many available seats, only two comp tickets are being granted to talent for the night they are performing. Anything additional, they would need to purchase themselves.”

With Allegiant Stadium set to host the event and a large number of seats still unsold in the weeks leading up, the situation has reportedly added to the frustration. Talent are said to be limited to just two complimentary tickets, with any extra seats needing to be bought at the same high prices being offered to the public.

Punk made the issue part of his on-air message, calling out Pat McAfee and Ari Emanuel while pushing for ticket prices to be reduced so more families can attend WrestleMania 42 and see him face Roman Reigns.

There are already signs that the concerns may be influencing internal discussions. Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE could be considering lowering ticket prices in the coming months, suggesting the growing dissatisfaction both backstage and publicly is beginning to have an impact.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas.




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