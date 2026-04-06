TNA iMPACT! Set For Syracuse Tapings Following Rebellion Fallout

TNA Wrestling is set to roll into Syracuse, New York for back to back nights of iMPACT! television tapings on April 14 and April 15 at the Upstate Medical University Arena, with both shows scheduled to begin at 7 PM local time. Fans can already secure their seats as tickets for each night are currently on sale.

These tapings will mark the first episodes filmed following TNA Rebellion 2026, which takes place just days earlier on April 11 in Cleveland, Ohio. That timing puts a strong spotlight on Syracuse, as the fallout from Rebellion is expected to carry directly into both nights of television, shaping the direction of ongoing storylines.

Several top names have been confirmed for the tapings, including TNA World Champion Mike Santana, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys, X Division Champion Leon Slater, along with Moose, Frankie Kazarian, Ash By Elegance, and Léi Yǐng Lee.

Many of these stars are heading into major matches at Rebellion, adding even more intrigue to their advertised appearances. Santana is set to defend the TNA World Championship against Eddie Edwards, while The Hardys will put their tag team titles on the line against Brian Myers and Bear Bronson. Leon Slater is also scheduled to defend his X Division Championship against Cedric Alexander, and Frankie Kazarian will face Elijah in singles action.

The full lineup for TNA Rebellion 2026 features:

Mike Santana vs Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship

The Hardys vs Brian Myers and Bear Bronson for the TNA World Tag Team Championships

Leon Slater vs Cedric Alexander for the TNA X Division Championship

Trey Miguel vs Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Championship

Moose vs Agent Zero

AJ Francis vs Nic Nemeth

Frankie Kazarian vs Elijah

The Elegance Brand vs Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell

With so much at stake at Rebellion, the Syracuse tapings are shaping up to be a key turning point for TNA as new champions could emerge and rivalries continue to evolve.