Three Matches And Major Segment Confirmed For WWE Raw

WWE Raw is set for a loaded episode on April 6, with General Manager Adam Pearce confirming several key matches and segments as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to heat up.

Seth Rollins will open the show, stepping into the spotlight just days after being taken out by Gunther on last week’s Raw. That attack has already set the stage for their upcoming WrestleMania clash, and Rollins is expected to address the situation right away.

A high-profile tag team match has also been announced, with Rhea Ripley joining forces with IYO SKY to take on B-Fab and Michin. The bout brings together four competitors with ongoing tensions, adding more intrigue to the women’s division heading into WrestleMania.

In singles action, former World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will collide. Despite their history as allies, they now find themselves on opposite sides, creating an unpredictable dynamic going into the match.

Austin Theory is also scheduled for action as he goes one-on-one with LA Knight, with Logan Paul set to be in Theory’s corner. With all three personalities involved, this match could easily turn chaotic.

Beyond the matches, several major names are confirmed to appear. CM Punk will address the WWE Universe, while both Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar are set to be in the building, adding even more star power to the night.

The April 6 edition of WWE Raw will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, as WWE continues to build momentum toward WrestleMania weekend.

WWE Raw lineup for April 6, 2026:

Seth Rollins to open the show

CM Punk to speak

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar set to appear

Finn Balor vs JD McDonagh

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs B-Fab and Michin

Austin Theory with Logan Paul vs LA Knight