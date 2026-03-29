AEW Stars First Team To Hold WWE, TNA And TJPW Tag Gold

The IInspiration have added another major milestone to their tag team legacy.

Since forming in WWE NXT in 2015, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay have remained a constant force in women’s tag team wrestling, capturing gold across multiple promotions. Now, they’ve made history once again.

At Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Grand Princess 26 event inside Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, The IInspiration defeated Ober Eats to win the Princess Tag Team Titles in just their second match for the promotion.

With the victory, Lee and McKay become the first team to hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles and TJPW Princess Tag Team Titles.

Both stars reacted on social media following the win. Lee wrote, “Global sensations! Worldwide phenomenons!” while McKay added, “Worldwide phenomenons!! Global sensations!! History makers!!”

Attention now turns to AEW, where another piece of history could be within reach. No team has yet held women’s tag team gold across AEW, WWE and TNA.

Despite a rough start in AEW that saw them lose their TV debut in under two minutes, The IInspiration have quickly bounced back with a Ring of Honor victory and now carry fresh momentum following their latest title win.