AEW Revolution Results - March 15h, 2026

AEW PPV Results & Highlights

Zero Hour Recap – Los Angeles

Location: Crypto.com Arena

Commentary: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

AEW’s Zero Hour pre-show delivered an energetic start to the night from Los Angeles, featuring a chaotic tag team opener and a hard-fought title defense as the crowd packed inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Hosts Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett and RJ City welcomed fans before the action kicked off.

Boom & Doom def. The Infantry

The opening match saw Boom & Doom (QT Marshall & Big Boom AJ) take on The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean), with Shane Taylor Promotions heavily involved at ringside.

The Infantry controlled much of the match early, using quick tags and coordinated offense to isolate Marshall. A twisting DDT and rebound splash nearly gave them the win before AJ powered back with a flurry of offense including a Sky High slam.

Late in the bout, ringside chaos erupted. Shane Taylor pulled Marshall to the outside and confronted guest celebrity Wayne Brady, leading to a slap from Brady and a wild ringside brawl.

Big Justice neutralized Taylor with a spear, giving Boom & Doom the opening they needed. AJ wiped out opponents with a crossbody to the floor before Marshall sealed the victory with the Boomsday Device.

Result: Boom & Doom def. The Infantry

AEW TBS Championship

Willow Nightingale (c) def. Lena Kross

The AEW TBS Championship was on the line in the Zero Hour main event as Willow Nightingale defended against rising powerhouse Lena Kross.

Kross focused her attack on Willow’s shoulder, slamming it into the barricade and using power moves such as a German suplex and pump kick to keep the champion on the defensive.

Nightingale fought through the injury, rallying with a shotgun dropkick and a powerful spinebuster for a near fall. Kross responded with a TKO that nearly ended the match, but Willow managed to survive.

The finish came after both women missed high-risk moves. Kross attempted a split-legged moonsault that failed to connect, allowing Nightingale to counter the follow-up exchange with a sudden backslide to retain the championship.

Result: Willow Nightingale def. Lena Kross (retains)

Post-Match Developments

Immediately after the match, Megan Bayne attacked Nightingale, creating a two-on-one situation alongside Kross.

The assault didn’t last long, however, as Harley Cameron rushed to the ring carrying a pipe and forced the attackers to retreat.

The confrontation sets up a tag team clash later tonight, adding further intrigue to the women’s division heading into the main portion of the event.

AEW National Championship

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale

The main event of the Zero Hour kicked off with a chaotic 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship, featuring a mix of AEW stars and international talent.

Among the participants were Ricochet (the defending champion), Dalton Castle, AR Fox, RUSH, Anthony Bowens, Tommaso Ciampa, Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, Daniel Garcia, and Katsuyori Shibata among others.

Reverse Battle Royale Chaos

In an unusual twist, the match began as a reverse battle royal, with competitors fighting on the floor to earn entry into the ring. The early minutes featured spectacular dives and aerial offense, including an imploding 450 splash from AR Fox and a twisting press from Komander onto a pile of competitors outside.

The action intensified once the field began filling the ring. Rival factions collided, including the Don Callis Family, Bang Bang Gang, and La Facción Ingobernable, creating several elimination runs.

Key Eliminations

Juice Robinson eliminated Rocky Romero and later helped eliminate RUSH.

Tommaso Ciampa tossed Ace Austin from the match before being eliminated himself moments later.

Daniel Garcia removed Komander by ripping off his mask, but was quickly eliminated afterward.

Katsuyori Shibata scored an elimination on Scorpio Sky before eventually being tossed out by Ace Austin.

As the pay-per-view broadcast officially began, the final competitors were Jack Perry, El Clon, and the defending champion Ricochet.

Final Moments

Perry delivered a Destroyer to Ricochet before El Clon briefly inserted himself with a springboard attack. Moments later, Clon was eliminated, leaving Perry and Ricochet alone for the championship.

The two traded strikes and near eliminations on the apron in a tense finish. Ricochet attempted to suplex Perry out of the ring, but Perry countered with a stunning Poisonrana, sending the champion crashing to the floor.

Result: Jack Perry wins the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale to become the NEW AEW National Champion

AEW Revolution Results – AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

FTR retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a brutal and chaotic battle with The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.

The Bucks made their entrance with their children accompanying them to the ring, setting up an emotional start before the action quickly turned intense. Matt Jackson and Dax Harwood opened the match trading strikes before the pace picked up with dives and big tag-team offense from both sides.

The match spilled to ringside multiple times, including a dangerous moment where FTR delivered a spike piledriver to Matt Jackson on the apron. Nick Jackson was busted open during the fight, and later Dax Harwood was also left bleeding as the physical contest escalated.

Both teams exchanged near-falls and signature moves throughout the bout. The Young Bucks locked in stereo Sharpshooters at one point, nearly forcing a submission before FTR reached the ropes. The Bucks later hit the TK Driver on Dax, but he somehow kicked out to keep the champions alive.

FTR eventually regained control after stopping Nick Jackson on the top rope and hitting Matt Jackson with a spike piledriver. Moments later, they connected with an Avalanche Shatter Machine, allowing them to score the three-count and retain their titles.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

After the match, the arena lights went out before the word “REVENGE” appeared on the screen. The returning Adam Copeland made his way to the ring alongside Christian Cage, attacking FTR from behind. Christian sprayed Cash Wheeler in the eyes before delivering a Killswitch to Dax Harwood, while Copeland followed with a Spear to Wheeler.

Stokely Hathaway attempted to plead with the duo but was also taken out with a Killswitch. Copeland and Cage then grabbed the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts before The Young Bucks re-entered the ring, leading to a tense staredown between the two legendary duos as the crowd erupted in chants of “Holy Sh*t.”