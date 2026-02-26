×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE And ESPN Access Expanded For Xfinity Subscribers Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2026
WWE And ESPN Access Expanded For Xfinity Subscribers Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

WWE fans who subscribe to Xfinity or Comcast packages have received a major boost ahead of this weekend’s Elimination Chamber.

Subscribers can now access ESPN Unlimited along with WWE Premium Live Events at no extra charge as part of their existing service. The update means fans can simply use their Xfinity login credentials to validate and unlock ESPN access.

The news was first reported by CNBC’s Alex Sherman on Thursday, just days before Elimination Chamber is set to air.

The rollout for major cable providers has taken time following WWE’s decision to accelerate its ESPN agreement, shifting the launch from April to September of last year. While integration has continued to expand, YouTube TV is still among the prominent platforms that has yet to complete full integration.

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans.

Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below , Vote Now 🗳️

:: NEW ::
Discover the WNS Data Center featuring Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy