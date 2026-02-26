WWE And ESPN Access Expanded For Xfinity Subscribers Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

WWE fans who subscribe to Xfinity or Comcast packages have received a major boost ahead of this weekend’s Elimination Chamber.

Subscribers can now access ESPN Unlimited along with WWE Premium Live Events at no extra charge as part of their existing service. The update means fans can simply use their Xfinity login credentials to validate and unlock ESPN access.

The news was first reported by CNBC’s Alex Sherman on Thursday, just days before Elimination Chamber is set to air.

The rollout for major cable providers has taken time following WWE’s decision to accelerate its ESPN agreement, shifting the launch from April to September of last year. While integration has continued to expand, YouTube TV is still among the prominent platforms that has yet to complete full integration.

