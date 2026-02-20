Kenny Omega’s AEW Revolution Appearance Remains Uncertain

Kenny Omega could still appear at AEW Revolution, but it will depend on whether a last minute arrangement can be finalized.

Omega is currently scheduled to be in Japan during Revolution week due to a prior commitment to Capcom Cup 2026, the annual Street Fighter tournament. The event runs at Sumo Hall in Tokyo from March 11 through March 15, directly overlapping with Revolution weekend.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega remains contractually obligated to be at the Capcom event. However, he is attempting to work out a deal that would allow him to leave Japan on March 14 and return to the United States in time for the pay per view on Sunday, March 15.

Meltzer noted that while there is a chance Omega could make the show, nothing has been finalized. Omega reportedly does not want to be advertised or teased for the event unless his appearance is guaranteed, as he does not want fans expecting something that may not materialize.

Revolution is set to take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. A potential showdown between Omega and Swerve Strickland would have been a logical direction for the event. Instead, the two clashed on Dynamite this week, where Strickland picked up the victory, laid Omega out after the match, and solidified a heel turn in the process.

The Revolution card will be headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page. In recent weeks on AEW television, Omega has been pushing to re enter the World title conversation. While another championship run is something he has expressed interest in, Omega has also made it clear that he believes the company should focus on building its future.