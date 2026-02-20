Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Oba Femi Vs. Kit Wilson, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches, More

WWE SmackDown heads to the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida this week with major Elimination Chamber implications on the line and WrestleMania 42 drawing closer.

The Men’s Elimination Chamber match on February 28 already includes Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight and Je’Von Evans. A fifth competitor will be locked in tonight when United States Champion Carmelo Hayes collides with Trick Williams and Damian Priest in a high stakes Triple Threat qualifier. The winner moves one step closer to challenging Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on the grand stage in April.

Hayes enters with championship momentum and the confidence of a titleholder, but his recent United States Title Open Challenge defenses could leave him worn down. Williams continues to build serious buzz as one of WWE’s fastest rising stars, while Priest is determined to climb back into the main event picture and reclaim his place among the elite. With so much at stake, this qualifier could easily steal the show.

On the women’s side, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Tiffany Stratton have already punched their tickets to the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Two more spots are up for grabs, and another Triple Threat will determine the next entrant. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Kiana James will battle for the opportunity.

Flair, who won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble but fell short against Stratton at WrestleMania 41, now has a chance to redirect her path back to singles gold. Jax remains a powerhouse threat capable of flattening anyone in her way, while James looks to score the biggest victory of her career by toppling two established names in one night.

Elsewhere, Kit Wilson’s outspoken campaign against what he calls toxic masculinity has brought him back into conflict with Oba Femi. After a poetry reading segment unraveled on last week’s show, General Manager Nick Aldis made their rematch official. Femi dominated Wilson in just 48 seconds earlier this month, and Wilson will be desperate to avoid a repeat performance.

Femi, widely regarded as the hottest free agent in WWE, still has to decide whether his future lies on RAW or SmackDown. Wilson has made it clear he would prefer to see him gone altogether. With pride, contracts and reputations at stake, tensions are sure to run high.

This week’s episode of SmackDown will air on Syfy due to Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.

Announced match card:

• Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

• Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

• Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson