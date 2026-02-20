WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Set For Special ESPN Broadcast This Sunday

WWE programming is heading to a much wider audience this weekend.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, ESPN will air a condensed version of the 2026 Royal Rumble this Sunday, February 22, bringing the Premium Live Event to the main ESPN broadcast channel. The move is said to be part of a larger push to spotlight upcoming WWE Premium Live Events while also allowing ESPN executives to study how the product performs in a traditional cable television slot.

The 2026 Royal Rumble first streamed live on ESPN Unlimited on January 31 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Under the current domestic media rights deal, all WWE Premium Live Events are available exclusively through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform in the United States. This weekend’s airing stands out as a rare case of a major WWE event being presented on ESPN’s flagship network.

The night was built around the Royal Rumble matches themselves, with Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan outlasting the competition to secure championship opportunities at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. The show also included the WWE debut of Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, AJ Styles’ retirement match, and Drew McIntyre successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Title against Sami Zayn.

ESPN’s growing relationship with TKO Group Holdings, formed after the merger between WWE and UFC, continues to evolve. Reports have indicated that the 2026 Royal Rumble delivered the highest domestic viewership in the event’s history, further strengthening the partnership between the companies.

As it stands, the ESPN broadcast is scheduled for a two hour window, highlighting the biggest moments and decisive finishes from the nearly four hour show. The special presentation is also designed to build momentum toward the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on February 28 in Chicago.