AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Date And New York City Venue Confirmed

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 18, 2026
AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Date And New York City Venue Confirmed

All Elite Wrestling has locked in the details for its next major event, as Double or Nothing is officially heading to New York City for the first time in company history.

According to The New York Post, AEW will present Double or Nothing on May 24 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The venue, which seats more than 14,000 fans, sits inside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and will mark the first time an AEW pay per view takes place within the five boroughs of New York City.

While AEW has made regular stops in the New York market over the years, those shows have taken place outside the city proper. The promotion has previously held events at Nassau Coliseum, UBS Arena, and the Prudential Center, along with multiple Grand Slam specials at Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, this upcoming show represents the first time a marquee pay per view will be staged inside New York City itself.

Double or Nothing has long been tied to Las Vegas, serving as one of AEW’s signature annual events since the company’s launch. Moving the show to Queens signals a significant change in geography for one of the promotion’s tentpole pay per views and reflects AEW’s continued expansion into major markets.

Tickets for the event will go on sale March 9 at 10 a.m., with presale opportunities beginning the week of March 2 through AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.

May 24. Louis Armstrong Stadium. Queens, New York. Double or Nothing is officially set for the Big Apple.

