Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Has Not Turned Heel In WWE

Cody Rhodes has finally opened up about the ongoing talk surrounding a possible heel turn in WWE, addressing months of fan debate and even public backing for the idea from The Rock.

During the February 18 episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes spoke candidly about why he has remained in the babyface role, despite growing chatter that a darker shift could be on the horizon. While WWE had previously indicated that a turn was not in the immediate plans, even with outside support for the concept, Rhodes shared that the decision also comes down to personal motivation.

He explained that he is currently embracing the difficulty that comes with being positioned as the company’s top good guy.

“I feel right now I like the challenge of being a babyface because it seems almost impossible some nights. It’s easier to be cooler. I really admire Logan Paul’s situation. He could fall flat on his face and it’s no big deal. He can be mad at the crowd.”

Rhodes acknowledged that playing the villain can offer more creative freedom and less pressure. Still, he believes there is lasting value in representing the traditional heroic figure, particularly for WWE’s younger demographic.

“I think sometimes there are elements of being a heel that are a lot of fun, whereas being a white-meat babyface where you’re trying to be virtuous and make the right choices that’s not always the most appealing thing by modern entertainment standards. But when you look at our ticket-buying audience kids and families there’s room for it.”

He also made it clear that not all babyfaces are cut from the same cloth, referencing LA Knight and Jey Uso as examples of different approaches to the role. However, he emphasized that the difficulty is exactly what draws him to it.

“There are different types of babyfaces like LA Knight and Jey Uso. I like the challenge of it, but that’s because it’s hard.”

While Rhodes is committed to staying the course for now, he did not rule out the possibility that a shift could eventually be necessary. In fact, he suggested that rediscovering that edge may one day be beneficial.

“I think if we ever transition and the heel comes back out, that might be something I need in my life and don’t realize it. Just from the sheer, ‘Let’s go out there and have fun.’”

He wrapped up by highlighting the difference in expectations between the two roles, noting the added weight that comes with being the company’s leading hero.

“I feel there’s a lot of pressure in the babyface spot. But as a heel, it’s more like, ‘Let’s just go have some fun.’ We’ll get it when we get it. You can dictate the pace.”