AJ Lee Returns As Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Headline WWE Raw

The march toward WrestleMania 42 rolls on tonight as WWE Monday Night Raw heads to Memphis, Tennessee. The FedExForum will play host to the red brand, with plenty at stake and a major returning star set to be in the building.

AJ Lee is scheduled to appear live following her shocking comeback last week. Her return immediately rattled Becky Lynch, who unraveled in front of the WWE Universe before ultimately granting Lee a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber. With tensions already boiling over, all eyes will be on what unfolds if the two share the ring once again in Memphis.

The road to Elimination Chamber also intensifies with crucial qualifying matches on tap.

On the women’s side, Bayley, Asuka, and Nattie collide in a triple threat bout, with the winner earning a coveted spot inside the Chamber. Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss have already secured their entries, leaving just a few opportunities remaining before the structure lowers on February 28.

The men’s division will also see a high stakes triple threat as Gunther looks to punch his ticket to his first Elimination Chamber Match. Standing in his way are Je’Von Evans and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. The winner advances to Chicago to join Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and two additional competitors in the brutal Chamber environment. The victor there will earn a guaranteed WWE Championship opportunity against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 in April at Allegiant Stadium.

Beyond the qualifiers, several top names are advertised for the show. World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is set to appear, along with Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Oba Femi and The Vision are also scheduled for the broadcast.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight

Streaming

Netflix exclusive home of WWE Raw

Time

8 p.m. EST

5 p.m. PST

Location

FedExForum

Memphis, Tennessee

WWE Raw Match Card

• AJ Lee live appearance

• Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Bayley vs Asuka vs Nattie

• Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Gunther vs Je’Von Evans vs Dominik Mysterio

• Special appearances by CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, and The Vision